Saginaw Valley State University Police arrested a suspect in connection with two breaking and entering reports.
Early Sunday morning, University Police investigated the second breaking and entering case in the University Village.
Police were previously searching for two males wearing dark clothing, but the university said there are no outstanding suspects.
The university said residents are encouraged to keep their doors locked.
