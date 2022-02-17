A suspect is behind bars following a deadly shooting in the city of Flint.
Genesee County Central Dispatch received several calls about a shooting in the 5400 block of Leslie Drive on Feb. 16 about 8:53 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect stayed at the scene and was taken into custody, police said.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Swales at 810-237-6913. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
