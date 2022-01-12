A suspect is in police custody six years after the deadly shooting of a man in Saginaw.
Dakota Rico, 21, was found shot to death in a pickup truck in the area of Douglass Street and Youmans Street on Sept. 2, 2015. Michigan State Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with this homicide.
The suspect is awaiting to be arraigned. Stay with TV5 as we're working to learn more.
