A man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, killing two people and injuring 12 others, has been arrested.
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks says 23-year-old Brandon Ray Gonzalez was arrested Monday morning, less than 48 hours after the shooting outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System.
Gonzalez is jailed on a $1 million bond on a capital murder charge.
Authorities had said the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party where about 750 people were gathered around midnight Saturday. The gunman escaped in the ensuing chaos.
Meeks has described the gathering as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce, though officials said it wasn't a school-sanctioned event.
Authorities have said that of the 12 injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.