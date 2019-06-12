Michigan State Police are reporting that a suspect has been arrested in the June 6 shooting and deadly hit-and-run on Dort Highway in Flint.
A 35-year-old Flint man is in custody awaiting arraignment.
The red SUV has yet to be found from the incident that left Nolan Thomas and Nick Collins dead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
The man’s identity has not been released but stay with WNEM. Details will be updated as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.