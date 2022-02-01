A suspect was brought back to the state of Michigan for his arraignment of three criminal sexual conduct charges in Huron County.
In May 2021, troopers started a criminal sexual conduct investigation which was sent to the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office. In December, the charges were authorized against a 49-year-old man who was last known to be living in Kentucky, according to Michigan State Police.
He has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.
The suspect was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service in Bay County, Florida. The suspect waived extradition and agreed to come back to Michigan to face charges.
On Jan. 30, Michigan State Police flew to Panama City, Florida to bring the suspect back. He was lodged in the Huron County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the 73B District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.