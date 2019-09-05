Authorities have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Flushing Township party store.
Police said it happened about 7:30 a.m. at Bear’s Corner Party Store, located at 5519 Elms Rd., on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The owner told TV5 he was in the store with a vendor when a masked suspect came in.
No one was hurt, but it disrupted live in the neighborhood.
"I was sleeping and my 16-year-old ran in, 'dad, dad. There's a guy with a gun. He's in all camo. You gotta come outside,'" said Donny Morrison, lives near the party store.
Morrison and his family are good friends with the owner of the party store. He said they saw the suspect immediately after the robbery.
"Pulled into my driveway, they actually chased the guy to my house. Then he took off through my backyard," Morrison said.
Michigan State Police said the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m.
As for Morrison, he questions why someone would do this to a good friend.
"You know, since the first time we came in, Ray has been a friendly, nice guy. Just one of the coolest people around. You know, if you ever need anything, even if it's just someone to talk to for a minute, he's that guy," Morrison said.
