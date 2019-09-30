GENERIC: Bay City Police badge

A 32-year-old Bay City man is accused of robbing another man after hitting him with a vehicle.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

A 51-year-old man was riding his bike in the 500 block of S. Monroe Street when he was hit by a dark SUV.

Police say the driver of the SUV took the victim's wallet and left the scene.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested the suspect on Friday.  He is expected to be charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.