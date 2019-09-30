A 32-year-old Bay City man is accused of robbing another man after hitting him with a vehicle.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety says the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
A 51-year-old man was riding his bike in the 500 block of S. Monroe Street when he was hit by a dark SUV.
Police say the driver of the SUV took the victim's wallet and left the scene.
The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.
Police arrested the suspect on Friday. He is expected to be charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.
