Saginaw police arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $150,000 of goods from local gas stations and party stores.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, Saginaw police were called to the BP gas station at 408 Michigan Ave. for a burglary alarm. When they got to the scene, they discovered the glass door had been shattered and the suspect was gone.
After viewing the video surveillance, officers said a man was seen stealing about 47 cartons of cigarettes, valued at more than $4,200. The man then left the scene in a white Volkswagen. Officers found the Volkswagen in the 1500 block of Stanley Street.
Officers were working on getting a search warrant for the home where the vehicle was parked when a man ran from the home. After a short foot chase, the suspect was caught and arrested.
As officers continued to investigate, they realized the suspect was involved in several other gas station and party store burglaries around Saginaw Bay and Midland counties. He’s believed to have stolen more than $150,000 worth of merchandise from all the burglaries, officers said. Saginaw investigators are working with officers from the other jurisdictions.
