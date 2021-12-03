A man accused of committing several armed robberies in the Saginaw area has been arrested, according to Saginaw Police.
The suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending arraignment, was arrested about 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
He is accused of committing several armed robberies at businesses in the Saginaw area.
Saginaw Police said two robberies were committed in the city of Saginaw, two were committed in Saginaw Tonwnship, and one was committed in Kochville Township.
“This was a collaborate effort amongst several different agencies in apprehending this individual,” Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said. “The agencies in this county all work well together and the officers never hesitate in helping one another. We would like to thank officers and detectives from Saginaw Township, Saginaw County Sheriff Office and the Michigan State Police for assisting us with the apprehension of this suspect.”
