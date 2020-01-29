Deputies in Tuscola County arrested a suspect for operating a vehicle under the influence.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at about 11:52 a.m. Deputy Cory Jacobs responded to the area of M-46 after receiving several reports of a reckless driver traveling eastbound in the area.
Deputies said the callers reported the subject appeared to intentionally drive into their lanes forcing them to swerve.
Deputy Jacobs observed the same vehicle come into his lane and had to take evasive action.
Deputies said the driver did not immediately stop but eventually did near Washburn Rd.
According to deputies, further investigation led to the arrest of the 34-year-old subject from Sebewaing.
The subject was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.