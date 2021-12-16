After a nearly two-month investigation, a wanted suspect was arrested, and a stolen vehicle was recovered along with drugs and firearms.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Mt. Pleasant post initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near Clare Avenue and Dover Road about 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 in Clare County’s Grant Township. After police made contact with the driver, he fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.
Troopers attempted to locate the vehicle but could not. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a residence near Harrison.
A joint investigation between MSP and the Clare County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver, a 59-year-old Clare man. He had an outstanding warrant in Clare County and a suspended driver’s license.
Police turned the investigation over to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office who authorized a warrant for unlawful driving away of an automobile, feeling and eluding, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.
About 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, police saw the suspect at a residence in Clare County. He was arrested for his outstanding warrants. The stolen vehicle was also located at the residence. It had been repainted and replaced with another registration plate, police said.
The vehicle was seized along with the contents which included about 3.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a SKS rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of 7.62 ammunition, about 100 rounds of .22 ammunition, shotgun ammunition, body armor, two high capacity SKS magazines, and two high capacity .22 magazines.
The suspect was lodged at the Clare County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
