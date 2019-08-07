Michigan State Police said a suspect assaulted state troopers and corrections staff at the Roscommon County Jail after he was arrested from assaulting a man with a knife at a motel.
Troopers were sent to the Way North Motel, located at 9052 W. Houghton Lake Dr. in Houghton Lake at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.
The victim told troopers that someone kicked to the door to his motel room down and then assaulted him with a knife.
When troopers arrived at the motel they encountered the suspect, a 48-year-old man from Houghton Lake.
While troopers were taking the suspect into custody, the suspect head-butted a trooper.
The suspect struggled with troopers, but they were able to get the suspect into the patrol vehicle.
From the struggle, the patrol vehicle was damaged, and the suspect’s nose was injured.
When the suspect was inside the vehicle, MSP said the suspect started spitting on troopers and tried to kick the front windshield of the patrol vehicle.
The suspect arrived at the Roscommon County and his restraints were removed for the booking process.
MSP said the suspect started to assault the corrections staff at the jail.
Troopers helped the corrections staff subdue the suspect and eventually lodged him.
The 48-year-old is facing multiple charges including first-degree home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of police property, and assaulting a police officer/resisting and obstructing a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.