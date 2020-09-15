The suspect involved in a shooting that killed two people remains at large.
It happened in the 700 block of S. Ballenger Highway in Flint about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Police arrived to the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old female was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
A 48-year-old man is accused of killing them. He fled the area prior to law enforcement's arrival and remains at large, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
