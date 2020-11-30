A suspect was caught on camera illegally dumping in a Saginaw neighborhood.
Trail cameras set up by the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy captured an illegal dump taking place in the middle of the afternoon near the intersection of 9th and Carlisle in Saginaw.
The conservancy group handed the images over to the city's code enforcement group. The images, along with a piece of mail left behind with an address, helped the city catch the suspect, the Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy said.
"This may be the first, but it won’t be the last. Thanks to our partners for helping us keep the neighborhoods clean after we have been through, and thanks to our volunteers and donors for making it all possible in the first place," the conservancy group said.
