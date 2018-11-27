Suspect in B & E at America's Best Value Inn
Source: Birch Run Police Dept.

Do you recognize this person?

Police said someone was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a Mid-Michigan hotel, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect.

Birch Run Police said the suspect broke into America’s Best Value Inn, in Birch Run.

If you have any information, call (989) 624-1113.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.