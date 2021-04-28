A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting left one man dead and another victim in critical condition.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Ohio Avenue in Flint for a shooting on April 24. Police found two victims at the scene.
One victim, 35-year-old Montrelle Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
A third male was found blocks away from the scene and had a gunshot wound in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in good condition.
From the investigation, police arrested the third male, 39-year-old Rudolph Wright. He’s been charged with first-degree murder, four counts of felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence in a criminal case, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Is it too much to include the city? Not everyone is going to notice the photo caption, and most articles only use stock photos. Bay City, Saginaw and Flint all have Ohio Avenue. It’s like saying there is a massive pile up on the freeway and traffic is detoured.... and failing to say which high way, M23, I69, I75?
