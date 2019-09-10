A man has been charged with open murder after a man’s body was found in a ditch, and another man was shot in the back.
Dryden Township Police were called to a home in the 3300 block of Hollow Corners Road, in Lapeer County, at around 2:49 a.m. on Sept. 8.
This after homeowners said they heard what they believed were 15-20 gunshots in the area, and later saw a man in their backyard. The man, later identified as Nicholas Palazzolo from Cadillac, said he had been shot in the lower back and needed help.
Multiple crews were called the scene, and while responding, Lapeer County Sgt. Jason Davis noticed several items on the road, including broken glass, near the home.
Upon further investigation a man’s body was found in a nearby ditch. He has been identified as Jason Stefanski, 35, from Rockford, and has family ties to the Alma area.
Investigators also came upon a vehicle about three miles away that had a shattered driver’s side window, a flat tire, and had been driving on the rim. When a deputy approached, he noticed the driver, identified as 37-year-old Lydell Dukes, from Ferndale, had a weapon on his lap.
A low-speed chase began after Dukes refused to drop the weapon, and only ended after spike strips were deployed, popping all the tires north of the City of Lapeer.
Dukes was taken into custody and is facing 10 charges, including open murder, and assault with intent to murder in connection to Stefanski’s death, and Palazzolo being shot.
At last check, Palazzolo was in stable condition.
Investigators believe the incident may have been drug related.
