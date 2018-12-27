A suspect was arrested and charged after Michigan State Police investigated a theft from a home in Copemish.
Troopers were sent to investigate the theft on Sept. 29.
The victim told troopers his power tools were stolen from his garage while he was away from his home.
After speaking with neighbors, troopers were able to identify a suspect.
MSP arrested Branson Lee Grant, a 32-year-old man from Benzonia, and lodged him in the Manistee County Jail. on Dec. 21.
Grant was charged with larceny in a building, with his bond set at $7,500.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call (231) 779-6040.
