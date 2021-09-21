A suspect accused of abducting two women has been arraigned on multiple kidnapping and assault-related charges.
Chad Eric Bryant is charged with two counts of kidnapping, home invasion in the first degree, felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawfully driving away in an automobile, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and possession of methamphetamine.
An endangered missing advisory alert was issued for two women who were last seen in Saginaw Township before they were abducted and held against their will, according to Michigan State Police.
The two were taken to what appears to be a vacant home, located in the 3000 block of West Grand River Road in Owosso. State police said the women were found Friday about 4 p.m. and were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believed Bryant was armed with a knife, and he barricaded himself in a residence before surrendering to state police, according to the preliminary investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing. Bryant is being held without bond and is due back in court for a preliminary examination on Oct. 5.
