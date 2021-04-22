A suspect has been charged in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old in Flint.
Police officers were sent to the 700 block of West Dayton Street about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20 for a reported shooting.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle involved in a crash and a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He has since been identified as Alvin Hicks Jr.
The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on April 21. The suspect, 22-year-old Demaurel Jackson, has been charged with first-degree murder, four counts of felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death, and carrying a concealed weapon.
