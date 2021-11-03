A man has been arraigned in the fatal shooting of his father.
On Oct. 28 at 7:30 a.m., Flint police officers were sent to the 1100 block of Knight Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 72-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim’s son, 30-year-old Joseph Skinner III, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearm second offense, and aggravated domestic violence second offense.
