A 21-year-old man has been charged and arraigned for the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Flint, according to the Flint Police Department.
On May 11, the Flint Police Department responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Josephine. An 11-year-old girl was shot and transported to the hospital, police said, adding she was in good condition.
The investigation led to a suspect being arrested the next day. Kelly Dixon, 21, has since been charged and arraigned for five counts of assault with intent to murder, eight counts of felony firearm, discharge of firearm causing injury, discharge of firearm in or at building causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
