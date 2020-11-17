A suspect is charged after a stabbing hospitalized a man and killed a woman.
On Monday, Nov. 16 at 2:30 a.m., officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department were called to a stabbing at an apartment complex on South Oak Street.
When they arrived, police found two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.
Both victims were taken to different out-of-area hospitals, police said.
Mt. Pleasant Police said the man was in stable condition while the woman, Nangonhs Massey, was in critical condition.
Massey later died from her injuries, police said.
MPPD found the suspect and lodged her in the Isabella County Jail.
Kaden Gilbert, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault causing serious bodily injury.
Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (989) 773-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.