Two bystanders helped a woman in distress after authorities say a man tried to climb in the backseat of her vehicle.
It happened at the Meijer on Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township on Saturday, March 2.
Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel confirmed a mother and her son were walking in the parking lot when they heard a woman screaming.
Federspiel said the 45-year-old woman was loading groceries in her car when a Bradley Alan Bremer, a 30-year-old man from Saginaw, tried to enter her vehicle.
The sheriff's office believes Bremer attempted to carjack the vehicle, but authorities are still determining if he was trying to abduct the victim as well.
The son ran and put himself in between Bremer and the woman to stop Bremer from leaving the scene.
Another man rushed over to help hold Bremer back until authorities arrived to take him into custody.
Bremer is charged with attempted carjacking which carries a maximum of five years in prison. His bond is set at $25,000.
He was previously convicted of unlawfully driving away in an unlawful vehicle, Federspiel said.
Sheriff Federspiel said they know one of the good Samaritans as Bobby Davis, but they do not know the identity of the other good Samaritan.
The other bystander is asked to come forward so that the sheriff's office can properly thank him.
"We would like to thank both of these individuals and give them a civilian citation at our next award ceremony," Federspiel said. "I know that they are not thinking about that when they acted but, that's one way for us to show that we really do care about the people who want to help their fellow human beings in Saginaw County."
Sheriff Federspiel said just before this incident another woman was approached by Bremer. He stood in front of her vehicle, but she accelerated forcing Bremer to move out of the way.
