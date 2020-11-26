A northern Michigan man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being charged with three counts of murder.
58-year-old Robert Michael Freebold of Elberta Michigan was charged in Benzie County Court on three counts of open murder.
He's accused of murdering Marilyn Freebold, Robert James Freebold and Malachi Maloney.
The three deceased victims and a fourth victim were shot Friday, Nov. 20 around 6 p.m. at a home in the village of Elberta.
The fourth victim was listed in critical condition.
The suspect was being treated at Munson Medical Center for injuries sustained in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.