A suspect is behind bars on multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at a group of people inside an apartment.
Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department were sent to West Campus Apartments for a weapons complaint on Sept. 25 at 10:15 p.m.
Police said a male wearing a face mask and a camo sweatshirt pointed an assault rifle at a group of people in an apartment.
When officers searched the area, they could not find the suspect that evening.
After future investigation, authorities identified the suspect and was confirmed by victims.
On Sept. 30, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department found the suspect at a residence on Main Street.
The suspect, from Saginaw, was interviewed and search warrants were issued on his vehicle as well as his residence.
He was taken into custody on five counts of felonious assault, possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and home invasion.
He remains lodged at the Isabella County Jail and will be arraigned on Oct. 1.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said this was an isolated and targeted incident. The public is not at risk.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (989) 779-9111 or central dispatch at (989) 773-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.