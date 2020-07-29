A 25-year-old suspect is facing charges after a deadly shooting in Flint Township over the weekend.
It happened about 4 a.m. at the Mega Classic Diner on Sunday, July 26.
One person was killed and three others were injured after the shooting, police said.
The suspect is facing the following charges: open murder, four counts of felony firearm, three counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting and obstructing police.
His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
