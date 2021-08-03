A suspect was arraigned on firearm and drug charges after a situation in Mt. Morris Township.
Michigan State Police responded to an ongoing situation in the 4000 block of Pasadena Street on July 28.
At 1:30 p.m., the MSP Fugitive Team responded to the scene to arrest a wanted felon. The suspect retreated into a residence, according to MSP.
The Emergency Support Team responded and started talking with the suspect. State police said there was no threat to the community.
The suspect surrendered to troopers about 5:27 p.m. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Bart Petriken, a 46-year-old man from Flint, was arraigned on Aug. 1 in the 67th District Court in Genesee County.
He’s charged with felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, manufacturing and delivery of methamphetamine, and resisting and obstructing police.
