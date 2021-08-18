A woman is facing charges in connection with the homicide of a 28-year-old woman.
The Flint Police Department responded to a shooting at Lapeer and Howard Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 3:41 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.
Yanisha Monique Edwards, 28, was declared dead at 3:52 a.m., according to police. The suspect, a 23-year-old woman, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
She has been charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
(1) comment
So much for the "cease fire"....
