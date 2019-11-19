Two police officers investigating an assault were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in southeastern Michigan.
Monroe Police Chief Charles McCormick said the officers were both shot in the legs as they arrived at the complex about 9 a.m. Tuesday. The officers returned fire, striking a male resident.
State police are investigating the shooting.
The officers were responding to a call about an assault involving a vendor working at the complex and the resident, who had a holstered handgun.
Both of the officers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries, Michigan State Police said.
The suspect was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio for treatment for life-threatening injuries, MSP said.
The suspect has since been identified as 40-year-old Simba Lion. He remains at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said one officer was a supervisor and has been with the force for 17 years. The other served for three to four years.
The incident remains under investigation.
Monroe is 38 miles southwest of Detroit and just northeast of the state line with Ohio.
