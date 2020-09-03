One of the suspects in the 2019 stabbing and carjacking in Hampton Township has been sentenced to jail.
Jessica Ayers was sentenced to 182 days in jail on Aug. 31, 2020.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault for the November 2019 incident.
Two people were stabbed and had their vehicle stolen during the incident in the 1000 block of Scheurmann.
A male victim sustained life-threatening injuries and suffered a wound to his chest, police said, adding a female victim sustained a laceration to her face.
