Authorities say a 22-year-old man suspected of trying to steal vehicles and firing a gun at houses in Western Michigan was injured in a shooting involving police officers.
The Allegan County Sherriff's Office says deputies confronted the man Sunday morning as he was allegedly trying to steal a car while holding people at gun point in Manlius Township. Officers say he refused to obey commands and they exchanged gunfire.
The man was transported to the hospital with injuries.
No officers were injured.
Authorities say the same man is suspected of trying to steal vehicles in around Martin Township.
