The woman accused of stalking and shooting her estranged wife and partner in 2018 was found guilty of related charges on Sept. 27, 2019.
Sherry Mandel was found guilty of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation, and two counts of felony firearm.
Mandel was found not guilty of a second count of assault with intent to murder.
The charges stem from a shooting at a home in Chesaning on Dec. 4, 2018. The shooting led to a standoff before Mandel eventually surrendered.
Mandel is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12.
