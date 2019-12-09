The woman who was found guilty of shooting her estranged wife and partner in 2018 has been sentenced to prison.
Sherry Mandel was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 9 to a minimum of 19 years in prison for the incident.
In September 2019, Mandel was found guilty of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation, and two counts of felony firearm.
Mandel was found not guilty of a second count of assault with intent to murder.
The charges stem from a shooting at a home in Chesaning on Dec. 4, 2018.
“Miss Mandel, you indicated that love makes you do crazy things. But true love would have prevented you from committing these crimes," Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Manvel Trice III said during the sentencing.
Mandel faces a maximum sentence of more than 30 years in prison.
