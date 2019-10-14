A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in northern Michigan.
It happened about 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Crusader Street in Marquette County's Forsyth Township.
Officers from the Forsyth Township Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff's Department responded to the residence to check the well-being of a man inside the home.
As officers attempted to communicate with the 68-year-old man, he brandished a gun and fired a shot through the window and in the direction of the officers, Michigan State Police said.
The officers then requested assistance from the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team.
MSP troopers gave the suspect verbal commands to put the weapon down, but he refused and fired several additional rounds inside and outside the home in the direction of police, MSP said.
While troopers attempted to communicate with the man again, he came outside with a long gun, MSP said.
That is when a MSP trooper fired and struck the suspect as he was attempting to point the weapon at police, MSP said.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital where is in critical condition.
Forsyth Township Police are investigating the original incident, and the MSP's Seventh District Investigative Response Team is investing the officer-involved shooting.
The involved trooper has been placed on administration leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.