A Davison Township suspect is in custody after a barricaded gunman situation.
Police in Davison Township were called to a scene on N. Irish Rd. for a barricaded gunman at about 6 a.m.
Police said the incident started as a home invasion.
According to police at the scene, the home's occupant and the suspect has a previous relationship.
Police said the man broke into the home and told the occupant that they had a gun. The occupant was able to escape the home and contact police.
Police said the man ran back into the home and locked himself in with the gun. Tear gas was used to make the gunman come out of the home.
The suspect is in custody.
Currently, there is no information on whether anyone was hurt during this incident.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
