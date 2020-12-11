A suspect is behind bars after a stabbing sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Police responded to the 300 block of Lafayette Street in Flint at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 for a stabbing.
Officers then found the adult male victim, who was transported to Hurley Hospital.
He was listed in critical conditions, according to police.
One woman was taken into custody as a suspect and she has been lodged in the Genesee County Jail pending formal charges.
