Flint Police have one suspect in custody after a woman was hospitalized from a stabbing.
Police were sent to the 1700 block of Cronk Rd. on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 10:41 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a 54-year-old woman with stab wounds.
She was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.
Police said they took a male suspect into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Sgt. Santiago at (810) 237-6947.
