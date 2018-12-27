GENERIC: Flint Police Department badge

Flint Police have one suspect in custody after a woman was hospitalized from a stabbing.

Police were sent to the 1700 block of Cronk Rd. on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 10:41 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 54-year-old woman with stab wounds.

She was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said they took a male suspect into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Sgt. Santiago at (810) 237-6947.

