Police have taken a suspect into custody after the death of a 31-year-old man in Bay City.
Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a fight on the east side of Bay City shortly after midnight Saturday, June 22.
Upon arrival, officers found that one of the subjects involved in the altercation, 31-year-old Gene Woods from Bay City, was unresponsive.
First respondents performed CPR, then transported him to McLaren Bay Region where Woods was pronounced deceased.
His cause of death is unknown at this time pending an autopsy.
A 50-year-old man from Bay City was questioned by investigators and lodged in the Bay County Jail.
The suspect's name is being withheld until he is arraigned.
This incident remains under investigation.
