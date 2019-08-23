Police lodged a suspect in jail after a shooting in Mt. Morris Township left a man with three gunshot wounds.
Officers were called to the area of Coldwater and Summit roads for a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
When officers arrived they learned the suspect left in a private vehicle.
The 40-year-old victim from Mt. Morris Township was located at Sim’s party store, located at E. Pierson Road and Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint, with three gunshot wounds.
Police said he was taken to Hurley Medical Center and is in stable condition.
The 33-year-old male shooting suspect was found near the scene of the incident.
He was lodged in the Genesee County Jail and is pending formal charges.
