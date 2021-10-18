Officers took a suspect into custody after an incident in Alma.
On Oct. 18 about noon, an incident resulted in a police pursuit along Superior Street, which ended in front of the Alma College campus.
The suspect was taken into police custody and the situation did not involve anyone from the Alma College campus community, according to an Alma College spokesperson.
Alma College used its campus alert system to notify the campus community of the situation. Students, staff, and faculty are asked to avoid Superior Street until further notice.
The Alma Police Department will release more details on this investigation. Stay with TV5 for more details on this developing story.
