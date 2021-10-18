Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

Officers took a suspect into custody after an incident in Alma.

On Oct. 18 about noon, an incident resulted in a police pursuit along Superior Street, which ended in front of the Alma College campus.

The suspect was taken into police custody and the situation did not involve anyone from the Alma College campus community, according to an Alma College spokesperson.

Alma College used its campus alert system to notify the campus community of the situation. Students, staff, and faculty are asked to avoid Superior Street until further notice.

The Alma Police Department will release more details on this investigation. Stay with TV5 for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.