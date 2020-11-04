A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot.
Flint Police were called to the 1800 block of Lapeer Road on Nov. 3 at around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers said they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and at last check was in critical condition.
A man in his 20s has been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
