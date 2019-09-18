Murder charges could be announced against a man suspected of killing at least four women and stowing their bodies in vacant houses in Detroit.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is expected to discuss the case against 34-year-old Deangelo Martin on Wednesday.
Martin has been ordered to stand trial in the May stabbing and sexual assault of a woman who escaped, and is also charged in the kidnapping and assault of a 51-year-old woman in June.
Police are calling the slayings that occurred between March and June the work of a serial killer. The victims were all in their 40s and 50s.
Police Chief James Craig has said he sees similarities between three of the slayings and the assaults of at least two additional women who survived attacks.
