A man who police have called a suspect in the killings of three women in Detroit will stand trial in a separate case involving the stabbing and sexual assault of a woman who escaped.
Deangelo Martin appeared at a hearing Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. A judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to circuit court where the 34-year-old Martin of Detroit will be arraigned July 23.
Authorities have said a woman was assaulted May 7 in a Detroit home, but escaped.
The bodies of 52-year-old Nancy Harrison, 53-year-old Trevesene Ellis and 55-year-old Tamara Jones were found this year in vacant houses.
Martin hasn't been charged with the killings, but Detroit's police chief has said he sees similarities between the slayings.
