A suspect has been arraigned on 14 charges related to the double homicide on Dort Highway in Flint.
Reggie Lay was charged Friday afternoon with the murders of Nolan Thomas and Nicholas Collins.
Lay was charged with two counts of first degree murder. two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function, two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, one count of tampering with evidence in a criminal case and one count of lying to peace officer in a violent crime investigation.
The charges come from an incident on June 6 when two men were killed after being run over in Flint, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers began looking for a vehicle that was seen at the scene.
Lay was arrested Wednesday and later that day troopers found the suspect vehicle later that night.
He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.
