The suspect in a fatal Flint Township shooting is still at large.
It happened about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at the Hunters Ridge Apartments.
Officers with the Flint Township Police Department responded to the scene and found 21-year-old Jacari Roberts had been shot outside the apartment building. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Beckwith at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
