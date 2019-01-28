A suspect in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy who was killed as he rode in a vehicle on Detroit's west side has turned himself in, according to Michigan State Police.
Christian Miller was killed last week on the Southfield Freeway by a bullet that pierced the side of the vehicle. He died the following morning.
Police have said it's unclear whether the vehicle was targeted and that the shooting did not appear to be related to road rage.
On Jan. 30, MSP said the suspect turned himself into police, but no further information has been released at this time.
