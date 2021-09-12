Messiah Williams

One of the four men charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child in Flint has been released.

Desean Davis, 25, was charged with multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder.

About 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the 1600 block of Oklahoma after shots were fired into a home.

Messiah Williams, 3, was shot while inside the home and later passed away.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told TV5 that an investigation determined that Davis was not one of the shooters, so charges against him were dismissed.

