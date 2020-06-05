A man accused of beating an elderly Army veteran in Michigan had a history of violent episodes, according to the suspect’s father.
"His demeanor seemed calm. And from what I know he is to be taking certain medication and that hasn't been given to him," said defense attorney Brian T Berry.
Brian Berry is representing Jadon Hayden in felony assault charges stemming from the 20-year-old allegedly beating 75-year-old Army veteran Norman Bledsoe last month.
Bledsoe and Hayden were sharing a room at the Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit.
Hayden’s father said his son was taken there after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
"Mr. Hayden tells me he was born autistic and has other mental health issues he's been treating over the course of years," Berry said.
Video posted to what appears to be Jadon Hayden’s Instagram account in April show an incident, but local media cannot confirm it is him choking a man.
WXYZ in Detroit has learned that in November, while Hayden was in a group home near Chelsea, he was accused of choking one worker. And in December he was accused of repeatedly punching another worker in the face.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirms that by April, Hayden had been charged with misdemeanor assault in both of those cases.
And there were bench warrants out for his arrest when he was reportedly moved from U of M Hospital to the nursing home where Bledsoe was assaulted.
Hayden’s attorney says he was not aware of the bench warrant in these other two cases.
"Why wasn't there some type of flag on his name that there are violent tendencies? Why weren't people made aware of it. Why wasn't he monitored, why weren't certain precautions taken,” Berry said.
Hayden is due back in court in July.
